'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Workers were given a chance to move into the Penthouse and change the dynamics of the game in the form of the Price Pot Challenge during the latest episode of "Rise and Fall".

Rulers picked a task that required the Workers to build a wall under tough conditions. The reward: ₹3 lakhs would have added to the prize pot if they won, but a steep ₹5 lakh deduction in case of loss. Despite coming close, the Workers were not able to win the task, keeping the Rulers' control of the Penthouse intact.

Upset after the loss, Akriti Negi and Aarush Bhola got into a heated argument, with Akriti questioning why she wasn’t given a fair chance to perform in the challenge. Aarush countered that she wouldn’t have done better than him or Bali, given the heavy physical nature of the task. The argument escalated when Akriti stressed that strategy and presence of mind mattered more. However, Aarush hit back saying, “Dimag footage ke alawa hate to chale. (Your brain will start working once you start thinking about something besides footage)

Aarush mocked Akriti, calling her “dogli.(Double faced)”. The conversation soon spiraled into a larger blame game, as Aarush, Bali, and Arbaz argued over responsibility for the defeat. The discussion even touched on gender roles, forcing Arjun Bijlani to step in. He said, “Yeh bohot sensitive topic hai, ye mat uthao, baaki kisi aur chiz par continue rakho apna. “(This is a very sensitive topic, don't raise it, continue with something else).”

At the moment, the "Rise and Fall" house is divided between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and Nayandeep Rakshit enjoy the throne as Rulers.

"Rise and Fall" airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

--IANS

