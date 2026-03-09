Rihanna ‘okay’ after home targeted in shooting while she was inside, accused arrested

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Grammy winner Rihanna’s home in California was shot at while the singer was inside. A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots.

Read More

A woman after allegedly firing multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills,mansion, one of which went through her wall, reprost people.com.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence at around 1:15 p.m. local time. A suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered.

No injuries were reported, the LAPD representative said, adding, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

The Los Angeles Times was the first out to report that a 30-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, was arrested. A source confirmed hat Rihanna, 38, lives at the home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

The source says that the singer was home at the time of the incident. It is unclear if anyone else was also in the house at the time. The source also tells PEOPLE that Rihanna is "okay."

Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), told the Times that the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward Rihanna's home.

In LAPD radio dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, first responders can be heard saying that "approximately 10 shots" had been fired at the residence from a vehicle, a white Tesla, across the street. The Tesla then fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 250 million records. She debuted with the Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun and A Girl Like Me, both of which reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200.

She rose to stardom and transitioned to dance-pop and R&B with the album Good Girl Gone Bad and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded.

The project yielded a string of successful songs, including the US number-one singles "Umbrella", "Take a Bow", and "Disturbia". Her guest appearances on "Live Your Life", "Love the Way You Lie", and "The Monster" also topped the Billboard Hot 100.