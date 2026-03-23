Riddhima Kapoor calls daughter Samara her ‘greatest blessing’ on 15th Birthday

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also known as the sister of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Samara as she turned 15, calling her ‘the greatest blessing’ in her life.

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Taking to her social media account, Riddhima shared a carousel post featuring throwback pictures capturing Samara’s growing years.

In the first picture, a toddler Samara, barely a year old, can be seen taking her first few steps while holding hands with her ‘mamu’, Ranbir Kapoor.

In another picture, Samara is seen dressed in a lavender fairy gown.

Riddhima captioned the post as,

“My Sampie. 15 years of loving you holding your hand and calling you mine…my greatest blessing.”

She added, “You make my world brighter just by being you.

Stay as kind strong and beautiful as you are

I love you to the moon and back - and a little more every day. Happy 15th birthday my heart (sic)”

Earlier, Riddhima had taken to her social media account to share a cute throwback video of her daughter Samara taking over the stage at just 3 years old.

The clip uploaded by Riddhima features a little Samara grooving to the tunes of the piano, playing in the backdrop. She looked absolutely adorable in a pink and white frock, as she enchanted everyone with their graceful moves.

She had captioned the post as, "Warning 3-year-old performer taking over the stage (Dancing girl emoji) #Sampie (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni.

She is the daughter of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Singh, and the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is her sister-in-law.

On the professional front, Riddhima made her OTT debut with the show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

–IANS

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