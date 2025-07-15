Richa Chadha shares adorable glimpse of holding baby Zuneyra

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha has shared a glimpse of her one-year-old daughter Zuneyra.

Richa took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. In the photo, baby Zuneyra is seen sleeping on her mother’s lap. The toddler’s face is not fully visible, however, one can see her tiny ear.

The actress seems to be taking the picture from a lower angle and is posing for the lens.

For the caption, she wrote: “Mmmm.”

It was last year in July, when Bollywood couple Richa and Ali announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared in their statement.

In February 2024, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

She was last seen in the “Fukrey 3” directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise and the sequel to Fukrey Returns in 2017. It stars an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

She made her production venture “Girls Will Be Girls,” a coming-of-age drama film, written and directed by Shuchi Talati. It stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

The film is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, and centers around teenager Mira's romance with a charming new student, her subsequent sexual awakening, and at times strained relationship with her protective mother.

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it participated in the competition section.

