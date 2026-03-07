Rhea Kapoor's birthday celebration includes a sweet reference to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) As Rhea Kapoor celebrated her birthday in the presence of her loved ones on March 5, her birthday cake had a sweet connection to sister Sonam Kapoor's son, Vayu.

In the snippets dropped by Rhea from her birthday bash on social media, we could see a monster cake with "Happy Birthday Massi" written on it.

Another highlight was a balloon that read, "sisters before misters".

The album further showed Rhea cutting her birthday cake in the presence of her parents, sister Sonam, little Vayu, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, and husband Karan Boolani.

She uploaded a black and white picture of dad Anil Kapoor raising a glass on his daughter's special day.

From the beautiful and classy decor to a wide variety of cakes, Rhea's birthday looked absolutely dreamy.

Earlier, wishing her sister on her birthday, Sonam revealed that her son Vayu is obsessed with Rhea.

Her heartfelt note for Rhea read, “Happy birthday to my sister, my built-in best friend, and the person who has been rolling her eyes at me since 1987. Rhe, you’ve always been the one with the taste, the instinct and the quiet confidence to do things your own way. While the rest of us were figuring things out loudly, you were just there… observing, editing, refining and somehow always getting it right. What people see is the style, the films, the brands, the aesthetic. What they don’t see is how fiercely loyal you are, how protective you are of the people you love, and how much heart goes into everything you do. You’re funny without trying to be, brutally honest when I need it, and somehow still the person I want to call about absolutely everything."

“Vayu is absolutely obsessed with you and our family would genuinely not function the same without you at the centre of it all. I’m so proud of you, always. Happy birthday Rheebeee Sisters before misters, forever, love you”, added the 'Raanjhanaa' actress.

