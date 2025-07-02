Renuka Shahane talks about today’s expensive actor culture compared to the 90s

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Veteran actress and filmmaker Renuka Shahane has opened up about the stark difference in how the film industry operates today compared to the 1990s.

Reflecting on the rising cost of actors and the large teams that accompany them, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ actress pointed out how stars in the 90s managed their careers without elaborate entourages. She believes the culture has shifted significantly, with today's actors relying on multiple managers, stylists, and social media teams—adding to the overall production cost.

Renuka told IANS, “I think the culture has changed because there are so many mediums and media today to kind of explore yourself as an actor. So, if you are a huge star, for instance, then there are people who are managing your social media. There are people who are separately managing your social media ads, separately managing your proper TVC ads. Then there are others who are managing your costumes and, you know, that kind of collaboration.”

“And that's why, you know, there's a division of labor. Therefore, there are that many people. And those many people can only exist if it's commercially viable for the people paying.”

Renuka went on to explain, “So, it's not as if one fine day the star gets up and says, Oh, I need ten people instead of one. If there are ten people with the star and if the producer has, you know, feels that it is important that the star feels comfortable and I'm willing to pay that much for the star's entourage, then they'll invest in it or they'll compromise and say that, Listen, we can only handle five people on the set, not more than five. So, I think that, you know, it's not something that someone is doing it forcefully.”

“If you can afford it, then they are doing it. Those who can't afford it—if you can't afford it, the star might put their foot down and say, Listen, I'd rather not do your project because I need my staff with me. Or they'll say, Okay, I'll compromise for this project, or I'll do it.”

“You know, so I think that one should judge people that, oh, such a big entourage used to manage before. There weren't so many avenues that used the star, you know, in terms of the commercial prospects. So, I feel that one should also be more kind. You know, we generally judge that they have a lot. So, we are quick to judge. But I think that it's a matter of comfort,” the actress further mentioned.

Work-wise, Renuka Shahane’s third directorial venture, a Marathi animated short titled “Loop Line,” was screened at the 2025 New York Indian Film Festival on June 21. The film explored the emotional neglect and silent battles faced by Indian housewives trapped in traditional, patriarchal households.

--IANS

ps/