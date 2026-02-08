Renuka Shahane says her ‘Uttar’ is shaped by patience, love and unspoken hope

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane, who essays the role of Uma in the film ‘Uttar’, has said that her character is shaped by patience, love and an unspoken hope.

A deeply moving and intimate human drama, the film explores the emotional cost of postponement, of love, connection, forgiveness, and selfhood.

At the heart of the film lies a tender, complex mother–son relationship shaped by affection, ambition, and growing silences. Uma, a mother whose warmth quietly holds her family together, and Ninad, a young man moving forward in life while drifting almost unknowingly away from home, find themselves navigating emotional distance without confrontation or blame. Set against the rhythm of contemporary life and generational change, Uttar reflects how relationships often fracture not through conflict, but through waiting—for the right moment, the right words, the right time.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Renuka Shahane said, “Uma is a character shaped by patience, love and an unspoken hope that things will eventually find their way. Portraying her was deeply moving because her silences speak as loudly as her words. I’m grateful that Uttar is now reaching a wider audience, where its emotions can be felt just as intimately”.

The film is rooted in everyday reality yet universal in its resonance, the film captures those fragile moments when time slips through our fingers and life demands answers we are not prepared to give. Told with sensitivity, restraint, and raw emotional clarity, Uttar lingers long after the final frame, inviting reflection on the moments we defer and the bonds we assume will wait.

The film is written and directed by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Zee Studios and Jackpot Entertainment.

Director Kshitij Patwardhan shared, “Uttar was always meant to feel like life, gentle, unresolved, and deeply human. It’s about moments we postpone, believing there will always be time. The film’s digital premiere allows viewers to engage with its emotional core at their own pace, and I hope it resonates in ways that feel personal and lasting”.

‘Uttar’ is set to stream on ZEE5 on February 13, 2026.

