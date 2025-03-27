Renee Zellweger to join cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

Washington: Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger is set to join the cast of Hulu's hit series 'Only Murders in the Building' for its fifth season.

The show, which has become known for its star-studded cast, has added Zellweger to its lineup alongside returning stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton, according to the official social media handle of the show.

Production on the new season, which will focus on solving the murder of Lester, began this week in New York.

Zellweger joins a list of new cast members, including Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The show's previous season featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Melissa McCarthy, among others.

'Only Murders in the Building' recently won its first SAG Award for Comedy Series Ensemble, with Martin Short also taking home the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Zellweger, who has won Oscars for her roles in 'Cold Mountain' and 'Judy,' is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,' the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise.

She has also made appearances on television, including in the Netflix series 'What/If' and NBC's 'The Thing About Pam.'

In addition to her acting work, Zellweger is set to executive produce the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series 'Raising Wild,' starring Cynthia Erivo, through her production company Big Picture Co. (ANI)