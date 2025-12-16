Remo D’Souza says 'Kitnaa kaam karteyy hain bechaare' as he shares ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ BTS

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza decided to treat his InstaFam with a fun sneak peek into the making of the "Hum Dono" track from "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

The clip features Remo's team members energetically performing the steps from the song in the exquisite location of Croatia.

In a complete switch, they were shown passed out in the car, with Remo capturing them from the front seat.

Taking a hilarious jibe at his team, the choreographer wrote in the caption, "Kitnaa kaam karteyy hain bechaare (Laughing with tears emojis) (How hard they work, poor things) (sic)".

Earlier this month, Remo uploaded some more behind-the-scenes glimpses from "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" title track. Filmed on Kartik and Ananya, the dancing number is filled with champagne towers.

He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of the making of the track. With the title song in the backdrop, Kartik was seen knocking over a towering champagne display.

Next, we see a burst of champagne showers, giving the number a luxurious twist.

Jointly presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to reach the cinema halls on December 25.

The project was initially scheduled to reach the theatre during the year-end on December 31; However, it was later rescheduled for a Christmas release on December 25, 2025.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the project marks the return of Ananya and Kartik after the 2019 release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

