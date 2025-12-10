Remo D’Souza on ‘Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain’: Always loved narratives rooted in reality yet with unique spark

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Jitendra Kumar and RJ Mahvash are set to headline Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film “Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain”. Reflecting on the project, the filmmaker-choreographer said that he has gravitated toward stories grounded in reality but carrying a distinctive spark that sets them apart.

D’Souza is set to present a refreshing take with his upcoming film, Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, a quirky, humorous story where perfection takes a backseat and madness leads the way in love.

Addressing the film's unique concept, D’Souza said in a statement: "In my journey as a filmmaker, I've always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' is exactly that it celebrates imperfection.”

“It's about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board, with his fantastic ability to blend comedy and vulnerability, ensures this film will strike a chord with the audience."

The romantic-comedy will be directed by Jayesh Pradhaan and is penned by Pradeep Singh.

Jitendra Kumar said: "The title itself 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain’ perfectly captures the spirit of true, unfiltered love. Playing a wonderfully flawed and real character in this film is a refreshing challenge. I believe the film will resonate with anyone who understands that the most beautiful relationships are often the most imperfect ones."

Mahvash added that the film isn't just a love story.

“It's a wonderfully chaotic story! What drew me in was how real and imperfect the characters are they feel like people you genuinely know. I can't wait for audiences to embrace the beautiful madness of this film."

The upcoming film is produced by Ishan Shilpi Verma, Vishal Tyagi, and Anwar Ali Khan in association with Kuree Studio and Shaisha Motion Pictures. The music is by national award winner the legendary Ismail Darbar.

