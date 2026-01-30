RELEASE TOMORROW 9 AM From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Television actor Nakuul Mehta, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, recently spoke about how his Space Gen co-star and actress Shriya Saran played the role of a mentor not just on set but also in his personal life too. The actor recalled moments that deepened his respect for her, both as a senior artiste and as a person.

Sharing an incident from web series Space Gen shoot, Nakuul revealed how he and co-actor Daanish Sait were struggling to crack a particular scene despite repeated attempts.

It was Shriya Saran, he said, who quietly stepped in with empathy and leadership. Recalling the moment, Nakuul revealed to IANS, “When Daanish and I were really stuck on a scene while shooting for Space Gen and just couldn’t get the tone right, we kept trying but nothing was working. Shriya somehow heard about it while she was in her vanity van.”

He elaborated, “She called us in, and we thought she might scold us for wasting time and not getting the scene right. Instead, she simply sat us down and asked what we wanted to eat. That gesture instantly calmed our nerves. After that, she gently suggested trying the scene in a different way. That day changed everything for Daanish and myself professionally.”

The actor went on to emphasise the importance of having the right mentor in the industry, adding, “A mentor is extremely important especially on set, and Shriya was our mentor. She still continues to be our mentor.”

Nakuul further shared that Shriya’s guidance went beyond professional advice.

He revealed that during the shoot of Space Gen, both he and co-actor Daanish Sait were coincidentally preparing to embrace fatherhood. It was during this phase that Shriya stepped in and guided them on understanding and supporting their partners during pregnancy. From dealing with mood swings to offering emotional support, Shriya, he said, helped them navigate the journey with empathy and care.

Nakuul said, “When we were doing the show, my wife was pregnant, but we hadn’t told anyone, so nobody knew. Everyone, however, knew about Daanish’s wife’s pregnancy. The funny part was that Shriya would keep telling Daanish between scenes all the ways to be a good father and a supportive husband to his partner during pregnancy, and I would be standing there, quietly listening and secretly making mental notes, because I couldn’t share our good news yet. I kept thinking that I wanted to do things better this time. That’s why I say, Shriya is our mentor in all sense.”

Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran along with Daanish Sait were recently seen in their web series Space Gen that was based on India's successful Chandrayaan mission. The actors have been receiving some good reviews for their show and acting from both audiences and critics alike.

