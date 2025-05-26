Release of Naveen Polishetty's 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' pushed to January 14, 2026

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Director Maari's long awaited rom-com, 'Anaganaga Oka Raju', featuring actor Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, will hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi on January 14 next year, its makers announced on Monday.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Tension endhuku Dandaga…. Raju garu ekkadunte akkada pandaga! (Why take tension unnecessarily? Where ever there is Raju, there is celebration!) The Star Entertainer @NaveenPolishety is back with the perfect family entertainer for Sankranthi. #AnaganagaOkaRaju Worldwide Grand Release on JAN 14th, 2026. #AOROnJan14th."

The film has been in the news right from the time it was first announced in January 2022. The title of the film was announced through a teaser. Along with the title, Sithara Entertainments also released the first look of Naveen Polishetty in the film, making it clear that the film would be a full-fledged comedy.

Naveen Polishetty plays a character called Raju, a pompous and supercilious bridegroom, gearing up for his wedding, in the film.

From then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film. However, there have been a lot of changes that have taken place in the unit until now.

Last December, the makers released a hilarious teaser of the film, which they called a 'Pre-wedding video'. The pre-wedding video was released on the occasion of the birthday of the film's hero, Naveen Polishetty, last year.

The video clip that was released then showed guests who have gathered for Raju's wedding all set to eat food out of golden plates. Just when a guest is about to take a bite of the sweet Kaju Kathili, a supervisor comes and snatches it out of his hand. He turns around miffed with his workers, because the Kaju Kathili has a silver foil on it instead of a gold foil. The worried guest says that he is okay with a silver foil but instead, the supervisor insists this cannot be as this is Raju's wedding and everything must be in gold. The fun doesn't stop there. You then see Raju pretending to have a hilarious conversation with industrialist Mukesh Ambani about his son's wedding.

The makers used this teaser to announce that the film would release in 2025. However, now, the release date has again been pushed to January 14, 2026.

Directed by Maari, the film has cinematography by J Yuvraj and music by Mickey J Meyer. It has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

