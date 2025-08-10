Rekha calls ‘Kaisi Paheli’ from ‘Parineeta’, a ‘metaphor for life’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha, who had a special appearance in ‘Parineeta’, has spoken up about her song from the film ‘Kaisi Paheli’. The song featured the actress in retro outfit, and was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Talking about the song, Rekha said, “‘Kaisi Paheli’ was not just a song, it was a mood, a vibe, and a metaphor for life. The song was so atmospheric; it reminded me of the time gone by and a certain enigma of a woman who owns her narrative”.

She further mentioned, “Even 20 years ago, it stood out; the composition was rare, and the poetry was unlike most songs of that time. As I stepped onto that jazz club set, I became the jazz singer. Even today, when I hear the song, it brings a smile… It’s one of those Pahelis you never want to solve; you just want to live it”.

While Rekha appears in Parineeta for just one song, her presence is so powerful that it echoes through the film, a lasting impact only an actor of her calibre can create. ‘Kaisi Paheli’ comes at a pivotal moment in the narrative, subtly pushing the story forward. The song exudes old-world charm, with Sunidhi Chauhan’s sultry vocals weaving a spell of intrigue and allure. But it’s Rekha who truly elevates the song to another level.

‘Parineeta’ is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. PVR INOX is set to re-release ‘Parineeta’ on August 29, 2025.

This special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s enduring legacy but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films.

Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs.

