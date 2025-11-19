Regena Cassandrra on 20 years in industry: Beyond grateful for every accomplishment, setback

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Regena Cassandrra, who is known for her work in the period streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, is looking back at her journey of 20 years in the industry.

The actress made her debut in 2005 with the Tamil film ‘Kanda Naal Mudhal’ at the age of 14. In her career spanning 20 years and counting, the actress has worked across several film industries of India.

Recollecting her journey, she told IANS, “Every set, every role taught me something. Looking back at the journey I’ve had, I am beyond grateful for every accomplishment and setback regardless. It’s almost surreal that twenty years have passed by and it only feels like I’m just getting warmed up to what’s to come. This wouldn’t have been possible without your unconditional support and love”.

Earlier, the actress had recollected how she got her first film. She even remembers the outfit she wore at the time during the audition. The actress has an interesting story behind her getting cast for the film. The film was helmed by V. Priya, who was once an assistant of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. The film also marked her directorial debut.

She earlier told IANS, “Well, that’s my favourite memory. It’s embedded in my mind forever, with visuals and all (laughs). I even remember what I wore the day I went to audition for it. I had worked with Priya ma’am prior to ‘Kanda Naal Mudhal’ for a documentary”.

“I must’ve been 8 or 9 years old. We lost touch after. Cut to five years later I get called for an audition and I go. I finished the audition and the team asked me to wait to meet the director. She walked out, both of us squealed, and the rest is history”, she added.

