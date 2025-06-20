Rebel Wilson says 'went into beast mode’ for ‘Bride Hard'

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has talked about how she prepared to star in her new action-comedy film “Bride Hard.”

The 45-year-old actress, who previously starred in Bridesmaids and the Pitch Perfect film franchise, told people.com: "I often put my body on the line for physical comedy."

Wilson pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for the new movie. However, the actress actually enjoyed the challenge of getting herself in tip-top shape for “Bride Hard,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

The actress said that she uses curling irons like nunchucks in the new movie, and she shared to taking inspiration from movie icon Jackie Chan.

She shared: "When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes.

"They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."

Meanwhile, Wilson had earlier revealed that she was almost "permanently disfigured" while filming “Bride Hard”.

The actress, who portrays a secret agent named Sam in the upcoming movie, was smacked in the face by a gun during her final night of filming, leaving her surrounded by a "pool of blood".

She told Access Hollywood: "In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?’

“I was freaking out. They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now."

