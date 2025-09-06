Reality Star Gargi Kundu reveals she was rejected for her looks: 'Asked to Go Under the Knife'

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Gargi Kundu, who rose to fame with the Jio Hotstar reality show "Society", opened up about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry.

She revealed that she had to face multiple rejections from the filmmakers as they judged her solely on her looks, and not on her talent.

Gargi admitted that she was even advised to go under the knife.

Talking about her experience, she said, “I was directly told that if I got ‘proper surgery’ done, they would consider me for roles. It was heartbreaking because instead of focusing on my performance, they made me feel that I wasn’t ‘good enough’ to fit into their idea of beauty.”

Gargi shared that such remarks initially shook her confidence; however, with time, she realized that talent and hard work are the real game changers.

“I wondered if my dreams were even valid, because every meeting would end with a comment on how I should change myself physically. But with time, I realized talent and hard work matter far more than superficial changes," she added.

Emphasizing the need for the industry to move on from its narrow beauty standards, Gargi went on to share, “Cinema should celebrate individuality. If every actor looks the same because of surgeries, where will originality and relatability go?”

Gargi remains determined to carve her own path in the industry and inspire all those who face similar circumstances.

“I won’t give up. I want to inspire others who face similar judgments to believe in themselves and not let anyone dictate how they should look,” she affirmed.

Gargi made her debut in reality television with the show “Society.” Featuring 25 contestants, the show had them competing in a tier-based format — Royals, Regulars, and Rags—facing challenges on a daily basis to win the title of “Asli Baazigar.”

