Ready to contribute a lakh to elderly couple selling sweets on trains, says Raghava Lawrence

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Moved by the resilience of an elderly couple who sell sweets on trains for a living, actor and producer Raghava Lawrence, who is known to be a philanthropist, has now come forward to contribute a lakh to them in the hope that it will comfort and strengthen them and has requested anybody who has details of the couple to reach out to him.

Taking to his X timeline on Thursday, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Today, a post reached me through social media about an 80-year-old man and his wife in Chennai who make sweets and polis, selling them on trains to survive. Their resilience moved me deeply."

The actor further said, "I am ready to contribute ₹1,00,000 to support their journey, hoping it brings them comfort and strength. I’ve been trying to reach the contact provided but haven’t been able to. If anyone knows their details, please reach out to me. And if you happen to see them on the train, do buy their sweets and support them in any way you can. #ServiceIsGod #Maatram"

It may be recalled that Raghava Lawrence has been helping the poor and the underprivileged through his movement called 'Maatram'.

Recently, the actor, on his X timeline had said, "Life teaches us many lessons. We all go through ups and downs, searching for happiness in the outside world. But with time, we realize that true happiness does not come from outside, it comes from within. In the end, real peace and happiness are found in serving others and making a difference in their lives. #Serviceisgod"

The actor, who has been consistently providing financial support to the poor and the physically challenged, was recently in the news for helping another actor, KPY Bala, construct restrooms in a government school, thereby providing some much needed relief for students who were suffering without proper facilities.

Prior to that, the actor had helped a man who had to pledge his late wife's mangalsutra to fund his daughter's education. The actor chose to retrieve the gold mangalsutra that a poor father had pledged in order to pay the college fees of his daughter.

Last year, the actor had bought 10 tractors and distributed it in villages all across the state for the benefit of poor farmers.

--IANS

mkr