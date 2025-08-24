Raza Murad shares picture with Kiran Kumar reflecting on their 50 year bond & generational friendship

Mumbai 24 August (IANS) Bollywood’s Veteran actors Raza Murad and Kiran Kumar have been thick of friends for over 50 years. Sharing a glimpse of their strong bond, Raza Murad today, shared a picture of them both and also revealed a few unknown facts about how friendship is deep rooted within their family from generations.

Raza Murad shared a collage of two pictures - one that had him and Kiran and the other that featured their respective fathers, legendary actors Jeevan and Murad Saab.

He captioned the picture as, “Kiran kumar and I have so many things in common.we were sons of illustrious actor fathers,murad sahab and Jeevan sahab.we had joined film and television institute of India,pune as acting course students in 1969/71.we have been best of friends since 1969. both of us have a son and a daughter.ayesha,my daughter,and srishti kumar are best of friends too.so it's a friendship and association of three generations.”

Actor Jeevan and Murad Saab were legendary actors of the 40-50s era of Bollywood. Jeevan was known for playing iconic villain roles, most notably Narad Muni in numerous films while Murad Saab appeared in over 100 films, often in roles of a father, judge, or police officer.

A few months ago, during Ramadan, both Raza Murad and Kiran Kumar, had found themselves at the center of controversy after a video of them, allegedly consuming alcohol in the holy month, surfaced online. The viral clip

sparked backlash, with many accusing Murad and Kumar of disregarding religious sentiments.

Both the actors later had clarified the context behind the video and denied drinking alcohol during Ramzan. Raza Murad and Kiran Kumar had clarified that the video in question was not shot during the month of Ramadan but was an old clip from a film shoot conducted a month ago in Faridabad. They highlighted in the post that they were not consuming alcohol and carried deep respect for all religions.

On the professional front, Raza Murad has been a part of many movies especially in the role of a villain while Kiran Kumar has been a popular face as a villain and in the role of the lead star’s father.

