Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta come up with a new romantic number 'Fanaa Karr De'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Following the massive success of "Ve Haaniyaan", Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have come up with another romantic anthem with their latest track "Fanaa Karr De".

The song reunites the 'Ve Haaniyaan' team, comprising Danny for the vocals, Avvy Ballagan as composer and lyricist, and Avvysra on music.

Filmed in Paris, "Fanaa Karr De" beautifully captures the essence of love and togetherness. Ravie and Sargun’s natural chemistry also adds to the narrative.

Speaking about the track, Ravie and Sargun shared, “Music has always been a shared passion for both of us, and every song we create under Dreamiyata Music comes straight from the heart."

"When Ve Haaniyaan released last year and went on to top charts globally, it reaffirmed our belief that we’re making music for people who truly feel it the way we do. Fanaa Karr De is a very special song, one we’ve lived with and loved for months, and now, it finally belongs to you. We hope it receives the same warmth, or maybe even a little more, from everyone who’s been part of this beautiful journey with us,” they went on to say.

Sharing the romantic number with the netizens, the makers wrote, "Fana Karr De Official video Out Now on Dreamiyata Music Youtube ..check it out (green heart emojis) (sic)".

"Fanaa Karr De" is currently streaming on the Dreamiyata Music YouTube channel.

Back in October, Sargun penned an emotional post applauding her actor husband for his compassion and generosity.

Sharing that Ravie went out of his way to make a fan's dream come true.

Sargun penned, “Sometimes greatness isn’t about the stage, the lights, or the applause… it’s about the little gestures that touch someone’s soul. His niceness can annoy me sometimes because he would stop the car in the middle of road, walk back at someone’s call in crowd but in all honesty when I see him making an effort to put a smile on every face He meets it warms my heart (sic).”

--IANS

pm/