Ravie Dubey revisits unreleased character: Someday it will find its moment

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor-producer Ravie Dubey took a walk down memory lane as he revisited an unreleased character conceived during the early years of his production banner, Dreamiyata. He shared that the character will find its moment someday, and when it does, he hopes to bring it to the world.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Dubey spoke about the many ideas and characters that emerged over the last six to seven years, which were driven by sheer passion, some eventually outgrown, and others quietly preserved for the right time.

He wrote: “Over the last six or seven years of Dreamiyata, there have been moments of pure passion—conversations that gave birth to characters that truly moved us. Some of them we outgrew. Some stayed quietly at the back of our minds, waiting. We even shot pieces, created worlds, and lovingly archived them,knowing their time wasn’t now.”

Recalling a shoot in London done years ago, Ravie revealed that while cleaning his phone, he stumbled upon stills from the project that instantly reignited something within him.

“Today, while cleaning my phone, I stumbled upon stills from a shoot we did in London some time ago. And something stirred. The inspiration is still alive. The world still exists. Maybe not today. But someday, this character will find its moment. And when it does, I’ll give it to the world.”

It was in 2019, when Ravie had opened his own production house with his wife Sargun Mehta and co-produced several films. In March 2021, they bankrolled produced television series Udaariyaan.

Talking about the actor, Ravie will next be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the upcoming film “Ramayana: Part 1.”

It was earlier this year on July 3, when the makers of the upcoming magnum opus starring Ranbir and Yash unveiled the first look. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for ‘Dune’.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tent poles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

