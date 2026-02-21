Ravi Udyawar deconstructs visual texture of ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Director Ravi Udyawar, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, has spoken about the logistics of the film, and how he arrived at the colour palette of the film.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared insights into the look and feel of the film and its visual texture.

He told IANS, “I think every film has its own canvas. I'm an artist, I paint. I remember, so Abhiruchi Chand has written the story and she's also written the screenplay. We spent a lot of time together. Every film has emotional highs and lows. And so the minute you decide, ‘Okay, these are the characters’. And when you fixate on that, a lot of things fall into place”.

The director shared that the film talks about the flaws within and how one has to accept it. HE said, “The minute you open it, it changes the world. Like the person that you're hiding, in today's world, you always show the best side of you. So the flaw is always hidden. The minute you show that, because this is who you are, is when you connect, is when everything gets easier because you're not scared of anything. You're like, ‘Okay, this is who I am’. Even the characters’ outfit, there is a colour journey”.

“Like you see them finding their own self. So it's a discovery of colour. They're very different as people. And when they find their true identity is when they find their colour and the colours bring out. When you fall in love, you start liking colours. So all that, you see it beautifully designed to the film. And that's how it's designed. We've made the city of Mumbai as the character as the always had that softer, romantic side to it”, he added.

