Ravi Teja's film with Shiva Nirvana titled 'Irumudi'

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) The makers of director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as 'Irumudi'.

Read More

The film, which happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until now, is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Marking Ravi Teja’s birthday, the makers on Monday unveiled the film’s title and its striking first-look poster.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. The striking first look poster presents Ravi Teja in a powerful, spiritual avatar- draped in traditional Ayyappa mala attire.

He is seen showcasing an ecstatic mood in a celebratory procession filled with devotees. Ravi Teja is seen carrying a young girl in his arms, hinting at a warm father–daughter dynamic in the film.

Expressing his excitement, Ravi Teja wrote, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial 🤗Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

Sources say director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a powerful script that fuses devotional depth, emotional weight, and mass appeal in equal measure. They further disclose that at the film's core will lie a strong father–daughter bond, that will offer Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything that he's portrayed before. Besides playing a first-of-its-kind role, Ravi Teja, they say, has also undergone a transformation.

Sources also claim that the film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film, the shoot of which is progressing at a brisk pace currently. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 'Irumudi' boasts a solid technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography, Sahi Suresh leading production design, and Prawin Pudi on the editing table. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as script coordinator.

--IANS

mkr/