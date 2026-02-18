Ravi Kishan-starrer ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ trailer promises a concoction of love and obsession

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming show ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer introduces Kartik, a shayari-loving young man from Ujjain who believes he has finally found the girl destined to complete his world, Charu. For him, love is not casual, it’s epic, absolute, and worth any risk. But intensity has consequences.

As Kartik’s feelings deepen, he follows her across cities, pushes back against authority, and challenges anyone who stands in his way. What he calls love begins to look dangerously close to possession.

The show stars Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Anud Singh Dhaka, the series also features Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. It is set against the backdrop of Ujjain, Katni and Georgia.

Talking about the show, Ravi Kishan said, “Psycho Saiyaan’ is more than just a romantic tale; it is also about the use of power, control, and the aftereffects of unchecked emotions. My character has the power of influence, and he derives pleasure from it. He plays by his own rules and brings a certain unpredictability to the table with him. It is a role that gave me the opportunity to be intense, unapologetic, and have a lot of fun with the chaos that follows".

The show also marks the OTT debut of actress Tejasswi Prakash. She said, “Psycho Saiyaan’ marks my acting OTT debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play. Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change, the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn’t right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined”.

‘Psycho Saiyaan’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player on February 25.

