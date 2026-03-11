Ravi Kishan calls ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, ‘coming home to a very crazy, lovable courtroom’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan, who is gearing up for the 2nd season of the streaming series ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, has said that returning to the legal comedy-drama show feels like coming home to a very crazy and very lovable courtroom.

The trailer of the 2nd season of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, and it shows V.D. Tyagi (played by Ravi Kishan) closer to finally securing the judge’s chair.

Talking about the show, Ravi Kishan said, “Coming back as VD Tyagi in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 feels like coming home to a very crazy, very lovable courtroom. The response to the first season was overwhelming, and as actors, we dream of roles that stay with people, and Tyagi has become that for me. With Season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai, the humour is richer and the relationships are deeper”.

He further mentioned, “The audiences will find more honesty, warmth and emotion in the chaos and comedy of this world. This is one of the best collaborations between Posham Pa Pictures and Netflix, and I hope that viewers will see a bit of their own everyday battles and quiet victories reflected in this new chapter”.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Sameer Saxena shared, “‘Maamla Legal Hai’ reaffirms our belief that the chaos in and around the courtroom can be just as entertaining as the drama inside it. This show has taught us to laugh at the absurdities of everyday life while still keeping one foot firmly in reality. With Season 2, we’ve consciously broadened the mad world of Patparganj District Court, the characters have grown, there are far more interpersonal dynamics at play, and the cases are more outrageous, but the heart remains the same”.

“We would love for the audience to come back, enjoy the madness, and see where this wild ride takes them next. None of this would have been possible without Netflix’s belief in our story and our world, and we look forward to deepening this partnership in the seasons to come”, he added.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey returning to direct the new season. Season 2 of the show also welcomes Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav, who bring a fresh dynamic to the courtroom alongside returning favourites Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra.

‘Maamla Legal Hai 2’ is set to stream on April 3 on Netflix.

