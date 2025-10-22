Raveena Tandon wishes everyone 'love peace & prosperity' this festive season

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon wished everyone 'love, peace and prosperity' this festive season.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her Diwali celebration at home. The primary photo from the post showed Raveena sitting on the floor, looking beautiful in a traditional attire with the idols of devotees placed on the table next to her, along with other things required for the Diwali puja.

We could also see some more glimpses of the Diwali puja ceremony in the post captioned, "Happy Diwali (Folded hands, Om and folded hands emoji) and a prosperous new year to all (Red heart, firecracker and folded hands emoji) love peace and prosperity (sic)."

Her daughter, Rasha Thadani, and son Ranbir Thadani also made an appearance in the stills from the Diwali celebration.

Raveena's other family members, along with their friends and pets also took part in the festivities.

A few days back, Raveena expressed her delight at welcoming the season of celebrations. She thanked her motherland, India for giving her this rich colourful culture, history, and reasons for joy.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a couple of images from her Karva Chauth celebrations organised by Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, at her residence.

Raveena was joined by many other celebs from the B-town, including actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan’s wife, actress Geeta Basra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, actress Sonam Kapoor, and Chunkey Panday's better half, Bhavana Panday, along with others, during the Karva Chauth get-together.

“And season of celebrations begins ! Love, family, birthdays (happy 18 th my son from another mom @raunakdhoot ), happiness smiles , colors , laughter, music , dancing. Thank you my India my motherland , for giving me this rich colourful culture history and reasons for joy! (sic)," Raveena captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/