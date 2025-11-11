Raveena Tandon, Vijay, Sonu Sood & others offer condolences to the families of Delhi blast victims

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) A massive shockwave went through Delhi after a powerful blast took place near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

More than 10 people are reported to have lost their lives in the blast, while several others have been left injured.

Many members of the film fraternity expressed their grief over the tragic incident and also offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

Actress Raveena Tandon shared on social media, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news. (sic)."

Actor Sonu Sood penned, "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. (broken heart emoji) Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace."

Actor and the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, Thalapathy Vijay, also expressed his grief, saying, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories and prayed for the victims and their families. She wrote, “My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers (folded hands emoji)".

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh penned, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic blast in #Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families (folded hands emoji) #RedFort."

Actress Neha Sharma also shared her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for strength and a speedy recovery for all those injured," her post read.

--IANS

pm/