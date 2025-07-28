Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at Meenakshi Amman Temple

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and sought divine blessings.

Raveena took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her visit. In some images, she even posed alongside the temple.

“Thank you for the blessings . Gratitude,” she wrote as the caption and added the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam as the background score for her pictures.

The Meenakshi Amman Temple, which is also known as Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, is dedicated to the goddess Meenakshi, a form of Parvati, her consort Sundaresvarar, a form of Shiva and her brother Aḻagar, a form of Vishnu.

The temple is theologically significant as it represents a confluence of the Shaivism, Shaktism and Vaishnavism denominations of Hinduism.

Earlier this month, Raveena celebrated 24 years of her supernatural thriller ‘Aks’.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a couple of her photos from the movie and captioned it, “24 years of this magnificent film! @rakeyshommehra @amitabhbachchan ji @bajpayee.manoj.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Aks” also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Vineet Kumar, Tanvi Azmi, and Vijay Raaz. In the movie, Amitabh played the role of Inspector Manu Verma, Raveena portrayed Neeta, and Bajpayee took on the role of Raghavan Ghatge. “Aks” was a supernatural thriller that centered on the intense conflict between Inspector Manu Verma and a mysterious killer named Raghavan.

In other news, Raveena made a comeback with the thriller “Maatr.” She later appeared in the web series “Aranyak” and played a key role in “K.G.F: Chapter 2.” Most recently, she was seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in the film “Ghudchadi.”

She will next be seen in Suriya’s next tentative title, an action drama film written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles.

--IANS

dc/