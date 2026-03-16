Raveena Tandon says 'Happppy 21 my pudding' as daughter Rasha Thadani turns a year older

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon wished her daughter Rasha Thadani with an adorable social media post as she turned a year older on Monday.

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Raveena took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few glimpses from Rasha's cake-cutting ceremony at home with her parents.

In the caption, the 'KFG: Chapter 2' actress said that although she could write an entire essay about her baby girl, she would prefer to tell all that she has to say to her directly, instead of writing it on social media.

"Happppy 21 my pudding. Could write an essay on you here , but will tell you instead . (sic)," read the caption.

Along with snippets from the small birthday celebration, Raveena further treated the netizens with some throwback photos of Rasha from her childhood with the various members of the family.

We could also see the birthday girl posing with her buddies during her birthday bash.

Meanwhile, the birthday celebration for the 'Azaad' actress began a little early this year.

Rasha got a sweet surprise from her team on the set of her next.

Recently, taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a clip where her team was seen surprising her by bringing her a chocolate cake as she was getting ready to call it a night.

They entered her vanity with the cake, singing "Happy Birthday" for Rasha.

Elated by the adorable gesture, Rasha cut the cake with a huge smile on her face, thanking them all.

Dropping the video on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Rasha added the text, "First of the week, with the best team (red heart emoji) At the end of a very long shift hehe."

She further added the time stamp "3:04 AM" to the post.

Work-wise, Rasha will next be seen in "Laikey Laikaa", opposite Abhay Verma. She is also set to make her Tollywood debut with director Ajay Bhupathi’s forthcoming drama, named "AB4" for now.

--IANS

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