Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani visit Tirupati temple to mark latter's birthday & ‘India's big win’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon visited the Tirupati temple along with her daughter Rasha Thadani on the occasion of her birthday month.

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The actress shared a carousel of pictures from their spiritual visit on her social media account.

Raveena posted umpteen number of pictures from the temple premises, where the mother-daughter duo were seen posing against the majestic backdrop of the famous Tirupati temple.

In the pictures shared by Raveena, Rasha looks elegant in a vibrant red-and-green traditional saree with gold borders.

Raveena is seen dressed in a cream and gold saree paired with a green blouse. The actress, who is also seen wearing her mangalsutra.

Another picture shows the beautiful two standing together in front of the temple complex, and smiling for the camera.

The caption read, “Eeshwar , Family and Friends the babies @rashathadani ’s birthday month starting with blessings at Tirupati. Then a weekend with The Sun and Son. Fiends and fun. and an amazing Indian win (sic).”

Talking about Rasha Thadani, the young girl was born in March 2005 to Raveena and film distributor-producer Anil Thadani.

The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have since maintained a close-knit family life.

For the uninitiated, Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 opposite Salman Khan.

She then went on to become one of the leading actresses of the 1990s with many successful movies including Mohra, Dilwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Andaaz Apna Apna and many more.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani has been gradually stepping into the spotlight. Her debut song “Uyi Amma” from her first film, Azad, quickly went viral on social media.

The actress made her big Bollywood debut last year in the movie Azad that also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman.

–IANS

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