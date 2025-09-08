Rasika Dugal slips back into ‘Beena’s world’ as she begins ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ shoot

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the first schedule of the film adaptation of popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ in Mumbai.

A source close to Rasika, who plays the role of Beena Tripathi in the “Mirzapur” franchise, shared: “Rasika has prepped for the role really well and slipped back into Beena’s world with ease. There’s a lot of anticipation to see the entire cast come together, but what’s exciting is how impactful her role is shaping up to be.”

The source added: “From everything we’ve seen so far, it feels like Beena Tripathi will bring something never seen before in the Mirzapur universe.”

The cast also includes Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their characters of Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. As per ongoing chatter, actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also joined the cast of the film. However, their roles are currently underwraps.

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

Talking about the actress, Rasika made her screen debut with Anwar in 2007 and went on to appear in critically acclaimed films like No Smoking, Qissa, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Hamid and Manto.

She gained the spotlight for playing Beena Tripathi in the “Mirzapur” franchise, which first began in 2018. She then had a string of laudable performances such as Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime, Out of Love, A Suitable Boy, and OK Computer.

