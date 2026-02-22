Rasika Dugal reveals how actors spend their time while on holiday

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor couple Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda took some time off work and decided to go on a fun getaway to New Zealand.

Read More

As they were exploring the country, Rasika came across a road that reminded her of the place where spies are usually seen exchanging information in movies.

This prompted the 'Manto' actress to try clicking several photos using a self-timer on the camera, along with balancing her phone on a little rock to get that perfect shot.

Rasika further asked the cinephiles to comment on her photography skills, while requesting them to be kind.

Posting some aesthetically pleasing images on her Instagram handle, she wrote the caption, "This road reminded me of the place where two spys meet to exchange information in a film. So I felt I had to capture a similar frame. Many shenanigans with the camera self-timer (for a gadget-challenged person, this is a LOT of work) and some balancing of the phone on a little rock and shrub led to this work of art by me ... Did I get a good frame? Cinephiles please be kind. Thanks for being the 'muse in crime' @mukulchadda. (sic)"

"P.S.: This is how two actors spend time on a holiday," she went on to add.

Rasika keeps on sharing such interesting updates from her life on social media from time to time.

Rasika turned a year older on January 17 and celebrated her special day in the company of her loved ones while being surrounded by balloons, flowers, cozy pajamas, and freshly baked bread.

The 'Mirzapur' actress even dropped a couple of snaps of her chill birthday celebration on her IG and penned, "The joy of all things purple, a pair of comfy pyjamas... a freshly baked (and stunningly delicious) Shepu (Dill) bread improvised by @bombayhowrahdiningcar, a balloon with the largest heart @aartimenon, friends dropping in when they could and so many goodies and wishes from everywhere. Thank you everyone. It was a lazy breezy birthday. Just like I wanted it."

--IANS

pm/