Rasika Dugal remembers her fierce avatar Beena Tripathi as ‘Mirzapur 2’ turns 5

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to celebrate five years of “Mirzapur 2,” the Prime Video series that cemented her place as one of the most powerful female characters on screen.

Sharing a video from the show, the actress fondly captioned her post, “Just Beena things... #5YearsofMirzapur2 #BeenaTripathi #Mirzapur #MirzapurS2,” revisiting her fierce and unforgettable portrayal of Beena Tripathi. The video compiles Rasika’s power-packed scenes from the film. In one scene, she could be heard saying, “Kaleen Bhaiya ki Dulhan hai hum, koi kuch kahe toh zinda gadhwan dein.” The crime-thriller series Mirzapur revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a powerful crime lord and businessman who rules the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region.

The first season featured a stellar ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. In the second season, most of the original cast returned—except Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar—while new actors like Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam joined the story.

In a recent interview with IANS, Rasika Dugal reflected on the journey and said, “There’s always a nervous excitement every time I step back into Mirzapur.”

“The thought is always — ‘I hope I can find my Beena again!’ So much has been said about the show and the characters that the real challenge is to stay true to what I feel while being Beena, instead of giving in to what people expect or interpret about her.” People evolve, and so do characters. It’s important — and also a lot of fun — to stay open to that evolution,” she added.

Rasika Dugal will next be seen in “Delhi Crime Season 3,” which will stream on November 13, 2025, exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. The new installment delves into a chilling investigation surrounding human trafficking, taking inspiration from the real-life 2012 Baby Falak case. Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show.

--IANS

ps/