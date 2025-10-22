Rasika Dugal on 5 years of ‘Mirzapur 2’: Hope I can find my Beena again

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) As “Mirzapur 2” turned 5 on Wednesday, actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the enigmatic character of Beena in the crime thriller series, reflected on the journey.

“There’s always a nervous excitement every time I step back into Mirzapur,” Rasika told IANS.

She added: “The thought is always — ‘I hope I can find my Beena again!’ So much has been said about the show and the characters that the real challenge is to stay true to what I feel while being Beena, instead of giving in to what people expect or interpret about her.”

“People evolve, and so do characters. It’s important — and also a lot of fun — to stay open to that evolution.”

Now, Rasika gears up to return to the world of Mirzapur in a film format in Mirzapur: The Film, currently in production. The feature will expand the legacy of the series and explore its characters in a new, cinematic form.

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

The cast for the film adaptation includes Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their characters of Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. Actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also joined the cast of the film.

