Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Udaipur in coordinated outfits ahead of wedding

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are set to tie the nuptial knot, landed in Udaipur on Monday to flag off their wedding festivities.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. While Vijay was dressed in a black leather ensemble, his woman, Rashmika Mandanna complemented him in a sophisticated outfit. The actress’ attire featured a blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves folded to the elbow, double front pockets, a tailored design and fit, and an open front.

Vijay rounded up his look with a moustache, and waved to the media and fans before leaving for the wedding venue.

On Sunday, the actor couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love”.

The couple are expected to exchange the vows on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

Reports suggest a strict no-phone policy and NDAs for planners to keep the event private. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story began when they worked together on the Telugu hit ‘Geetha Govindam’ in 2018, their on-screen chemistry sparked early dating rumours. They reunited again in ‘Dear Comrade’, which intensified fan speculation about a real-life bond. Over subsequent years they were frequently seen together privately and at events, though both kept personal details out of the spotlight.

