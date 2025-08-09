Rashmika Mandanna: There are days when I remind myself constantly to pause

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has emphasized the importance of self-reflection and journaling to stay connected with her inner self.

Talking about what keeps her grounded through all the fame, travel, and chaos of being a pan-India star, Rashmika told IANS: “It’s the people that surround me. My family, my friends & my team provide me with utmost support, but they also help me stay grounded.”

“Of course, my fans, who remind me why I do what I do & help me push through and give my best.”

The actress says there are times when she tells herself to hit the pause button.

“All of this, plus there are days when I remind myself constantly to pause and reflect on everything. That’s where journaling really helps. No matter what’s happening around me, I try to stay connected to what’s happening within me. That’s what Dear Diary is all about , too - checking in with your own truth and leading with kindness, always,” said the actress, who is the founder of Dear Diary.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu drama “The Girlfriend”, which is touted as a compelling romantic drama and is funded by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. It was in December 2024, when the film’s teaser was released.

She then has “Thama,” which tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

