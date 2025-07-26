Rashmika Mandanna sends love to her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda as the film turns 6

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna sent love to her 'Dear Comrade' co-star and rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda as the film clocked 6 years of release on Saturday.

Dropping a string of behind-the-scenes photographs from the romantic entertainer on her IG, the 'Animal' actress wrote, "6 years of Dear Comrade. A film filled with so much love, happiness, positivity and all and more love."

"These are some photos captured years ago, I still have them in my phone and I keep looking back at them.. and thinking what a beautiful time I had and what beautiful memories we all made shooting this film," Rashmika added.

Showering love on the 'Dear Comrade' team, she concluded, "Only and only love for everyone who were associated with this film. @thedeverakonda."

Helmed by Bharat Kamma and backed by Mythri Movie Makers along with Big Ben Cinemas, "Dear Comrade" talks about the love story between a hot-blooded student union leader (Played by Vijay) and a state-level cricketer (Played by Rashmika).

Aside from Rashmika and VD, the project also features Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat Vikas, and Divya Sripada in crucial roles, along with others.

Up next, Rashmika will be seen as a woman from the Gond community in her forthcoming film titled “Mysaa”.

Sharing the intriguing first look poster from the drama with the netizens, she wrote, "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa."

Over and above this, Rashmika is also waiting for the release of Rahul Ravindran's directorial, "The Girlfriend", co-starring Dheekshith Shetty.

--IANS

pm/