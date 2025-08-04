Rashmika Mandanna reveals what her ‘non-filming’ days are like

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned as National Crush, has given a sneak-peek into a day of her life when she’s not filming.

Sharing details about her off day, Rashmika told IANS: “On my non-filming days, I try to slow down. My mornings start with journaling. I still write in my diary regularly. It helps me feel present and grateful. I spend time with my dog, maybe go for a walk, catch up on reading or shows I’ve missed.”

The actress said that sometimes she would be on a” brand call" or “working on Dear Diary, because I’m very hands-on as a founder.”

“But even then, I try to carve out quiet moments with my family, with nature, or just with myself. Those are the moments that refill my cup,” said the actress, who was recently seen in the crime thriller Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. It is about a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film explores themes of greed, ambition, and the moral dilemmas faced by the characters, ultimately leading to a quest for redemption.

The actress has “The Girlfriend” next lined up for release. The upcoming Telugu movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Along with that, the 29-year-old star also has “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which is labelled as a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

dc/