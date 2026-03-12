Rashmika Mandanna reacts to the viral audio row calling it ‘Invasion of Privacy’, threatens legal action

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) As a clip of actress Rashmika Mandanna's mother allegedly making allegations against her former fiancé, Rakshit Shetty has gone viral, the 'Dear Comrade' actress has decided to break her silence on the matter, calling it a serious invasion of privacy.

Urging the netizens to stop spreading the content, the 'Animal' actress dropped a detailed note on her Instagram Stories explaining that the audio being circulated on social media appears to be from a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago, most likely recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

Rashmika stated that in the last eight years, she has endured a lot of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and users.

She further alleged that her words had been taken out of context, creating false narratives just for some views and engagement.

Rashmika added that although she chose to be patient all this time, the events of the last 24 hours crossed a line, leaving her with no choice but to address the matter.

The 'Pushpa' actress further expressed disappointment that the controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort not just to her but also to her family and those close to her.

Rashmika requested that media platforms, influencers, and individuals sharing the content remove it immediately. She even gave a 24-hour window to those circulating the content, failing which she intends to initiate legal action against them.

She further wrote, “To everyone who has supported me with kindness, understanding, and love through the years, I remain deeply grateful. I love you and want you to know that random people will not and cannot dictate how we live. We choose. We have to.”

'The Girlfriend' actress added that the decision to speak up and take action was not taken lightly, but it had become necessary to protect her dignity, privacy, and peace at this point.

--IANS

pm/