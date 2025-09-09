Rashmika Mandanna opens up on life’s race: ‘When do we slow down?’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a thought-provoking note where she reflected on life, goals, and the importance of slowing down.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Animal’ actress penned a note where she raised questions on the purpose behind our endless running. Mandanna pondered the meaning of slowing down and the challenge of finding the right path, admitting that despite having countless questions, clear answers often remain elusive.

She wrote, “Dear Diary, do you just sometimes stop and wonder...you are running and running and running...but where are we running to? What’s the goal? What’s next? When are you supposed to slow down? Is there actually something like slowing down? What does that even mean? What is the right thing to do? What is the best for you to do? Who has these answers? Who are you supposed to ask for these answers? It’s crazy how we have all these questions and more questions but not enough answers.” (sic)

The 'Dear Comrade' actress, who is also the founder of fragrance line Dear Diary, went on to add, "September, let's make it about...slowing down, breathing in and just enjoying the little things..I wish I could make it a possibility for myself, but I want this for you!”

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her film "Thama" opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Set in a fictional universe, the project also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

“Thama” follows the journey of a dedicated historian who dives deep into ancient manuscripts, only to uncover chilling secrets surrounding local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces begin to emerge. Helmed by 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar, "Thama" is slated for a worldwide release this Diwali.

--IANS

ps/