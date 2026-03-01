Rashmika Mandanna meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives special gift

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) New bride Rashmika Mandanna enjoyed a fun conversation with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

'The Girlfriend' actress used social media to thank the CM and his better half for their hospitality.

Rashmika even expressed her gratitude for being presented with a special gift, which she promised to wear for a special occasion.

Posting a couple of pics from the meet on social media, she wrote, "Met the honorouble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula garu and Geetha garu and Nymisha ! It was so soo lovely spending time with you and having those wonderfully sweet conversations!! also thank you for the beautiful gift.. I’ll pakka wear it for something super special. (sic)."

It is likely that Rashmika visited the Chief Minister to invite him to her wedding reception slated for March 4.

In the meantime, following their intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The couple was accompanied by Vijay's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. The newlyweds smiled and waved to the crowd, and shutterbugs gathered outside the temple.

While Rashmika looked beautiful in a mehendi green Kanjeevaram saree paired with temple jewellery, VD accompanied her in a white traditional attire along with a red uparna. The two even distributed sweets to all.

Work-wise, Rashmika and Vijay will soon be seen sharing screen space in Rahul Sankrityan's "Ranabaali". The project will mark their primary release after their wedding.

Celebrating the wedding of Rashmika and Vijay, the makers recently released the "Endhayya Saami" track from the drama.

They further informed that "Ranabaali" will get a worldwide release on September 11.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house backing the film, wrote, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever (Heart symbol). Celebrating their love with this special surprise. #EndhayyaSaami – Telugu #YedhayyaSaami – Tamil #EntheKannaala – Malayalam#EnayyaSaami - Kannada #OMereSaajan - Hindi. Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

