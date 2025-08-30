Rashmika Mandanna feeds a Peacock, calls being close to nature 'liberating'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen feeding a Peacock during her getaway in nature. The 'Animal' actress shared that the bird ended up waking her 5 to 6 times during her holiday for food and was even very vocal about it.

Calling the entire experience liberating, she dropped a short clip of feeding the peacock amidst a beautiful backdrop on her IG.

"It’s so liberating to be so close to the nature sometimes.. highly highly suggest it! PS: He was waking me up at 5/6 in the morning in my holiday to feed him.. he was very very vocal...," the 'Pushpa' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The post saw lovely comments by some Insta users, such as, "Pure soul recognizes another pure soul," "Truly nature is healing.. I am yearning for this now", and "Nice... Be kind, be caring and loving towards all souls !!"

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in "Thama", where she will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

The recently released teaser of the much-anticipated movie opened with Ayushmann’s voiceover saying: “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak? (Will you be able to live without me for the next 100 years)”. Next, we hear Rashmika's reply, “Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi. (I cannot live without you even for a single moment).”

Set in a fictional world, the project also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, along with others.

Directed by 'Muniya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar, "Thama" is slated for a worldwide release this Diwali.

Over and above this, Rashmika's lineup also includes "Mysaa".

Touted to be an emotional action thriller, the film will show Rashmika as a woman from the Gond community.

Made under the direction of Rawindra Pulle, "Mysaa" has been backed by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

--IANS

pm/