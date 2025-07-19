Rashmika Mandanna embraces entrepreneurship, to start a new business soon

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to don another cap very soon. The 'Animal' actress revealed through her latest Instagram post that she will be commencing a new business shortly.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of a recent conversation with her mother.

She was heard saying, "Today, I am going to be shooting for something very, very important, something that you had said; this business I am going to start."

To this, her mother sweetly says, "You do good, you get good."

As Rashmika thanked her mother, she replied with "You are the best, God bless you."

While it is not known which business Rashmika is talking about, it would be exciting to see what Rashmika ventures into next.

Dropping the clip on the photo-sharing app, the 'Pushpa' actess wrote a heartfelt note for her mom saying, "Mumma is always the first to know...Her words are like a wiper clearing the misty glass for a better view of the new road not taken...Gives one a sense of protection, power, and calm. I think it’s the right road to take when I have her approval...Love you, ma!"

Work-wise, Rashmika will next be seen sharing the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in Rahul Ravindran's directorial, "The Girlfriend".

Recently, Dheekshith thanked Rashmika for trusting him with her life while shooting the "Nadhive" track from the movie.

Posting a couple of behind-the-scenes photos and clips of the song on his Instagram, Dheekshith wrote, "Didn’t know where to begin… First time dancing on such a massive setup made specially for this song and it brought back so many memories. A short rollercoaster ride… but one hell of a powerful one!"

Showing his gratitude to the director and his producers, Dheekshith added, "Big thanks to my director @rahulr_23 sir for always thinking out of the box, trusting us, and creating this experience. To my producers @vidyakoppineedi ma’am @dheerajmogilineni sir @geethaarts for backing us all the way, forever grateful."

