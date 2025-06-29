Rashami Desai raises a very pertinent question after Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Popular television actress Rashami Desai has raised a very pertinent question after the sudden demise of her friend Shefali Jariwala.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle Rashami revealed she recently has been unaware regarding the lives of people well-known to her.

She uploaded a video saying, "Hey guys it's been very unfortunate since last one week - I have been going through a lot and I feel like sharing certain things. Everything is fine- health concerns are there but there are a lot of casualties that are happening. I am also facing a lot of judgments for no reason. I don't know why people I know are going through a lot and I am not aware of it."

She later asked the Insta users if they were also facing a similar situation.

"Is it correct or is it a right attitude? Just feeling little heavy," Rashami asked in the caption.

On Saturday, Rashami bashed netizens for trolling Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi for taking his dog out for a walk, just hours after his wife's demise.

Hitting back at trolls, Rashami asked everyone to be kind and empathetic.

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Aree bhaiya, let’s spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet — he was Shefali’s beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family’s grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let’s show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism.”

Expressing her grief after losing Shefali, Rashami wrote on social media, “I'm still trying to process the news, you were an incredible person and I'm struggling to find the words to express... You will be deeply missed, gone too soon”.

Shefali passed away on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her last rites took place in Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday.

