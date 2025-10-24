Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, and Harshhvardhan caught in a hilarious comedy of errors in ‘Jassi Weds Jassi’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming comedy, “Jassi Weds Jassi,” have released the much-anticipated trailer, giving a glimpse of the hilarious chaos that unfolds in the film.

Starring Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, and Harshhvardhan Singh Deo, the trailer promises a rib-tickling comedy of errors filled with quirky situations and unexpected twists. The makers shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, One name. Endless chaos. Love, laughter and a twist that changes everything! #JassiWedsJassiTrailer Out NOW! (Link In Bio) 90s masti begins, don’t miss this madness! #JassiWedsJassi IN CINEMAS 7th November! #JassiWedsJassi7thNov.”

Set against the nostalgic backdrop of Haldwani in the late ’90s, the trailer transports viewers to an era of stolen glances, cassette dedications, and landline calls. But this time, a single innocent mix-up spirals the budding romance into a hilarious whirlwind of chaos and confusion. At the center of “Jassi Weds Jassi” is Jassi, played by Harshhvardhan Singh Deo, a hopeless romantic convinced he has finally found the love of his life. His Jassi, portrayed by Rehmat Rattan, is sweet, sensible, and everything he has ever imagined—until fate throws another Jassi into the mix, triggering a hilarious chain of misunderstandings.

Ranvir Shorey plays the well-meaning but perpetually flustered lover trying to navigate the confusion, while Sikandar Kher steps in as a charming troublemaker. Manu Rishi Chadha portrays a strict yet romantically hopeful law enforcer doling out questionable advice, comedian Sudesh Lehri brings his signature comic timing, and Grusha Kapoor anchors the mayhem as the strong, love-filled matriarch keeping everyone in line.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Sikandar Kher shared in a statement, “Sometimes, one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors and that’s exactly what makes Jassi Weds Jassi so much fun. It’s emotional, funny, and very real. I had a gala time shooting for this mad mad film.”

Ranvir Shorey added, “It’s that kind of story where a small mix-up snowballs into complete madness. Truly, one name can turn a blooming love story into a comedy of errors and that’s the beauty of it, I have always enjoyed working on such films where one can rewatch and relaugh again and again”

HarshhVardhan stated, “This film captures the innocence of first love and the chaos that comes with it. It’s about how one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors and that’s what makes it unforgettable.”

Directed by Paran Bawa, “Jassi Weds Jassi” is slated to hit theatres on 7th November 2025.

