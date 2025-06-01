Ranveer Singh calls Hans Zimmer’s performance ‘euphoric, elevating and transportive’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh attended Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer’s concert performance and tagged it as ‘euphoric, elevating and transportive.’

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a string of videos from Zimmer’s performance and even shared a glimpse of meeting the “maestro” backstage.

He tagged the performance as “Euphoric. Elevating. Transportive.”

The actor went on to share a video of himself having a chat with Zimmer and wrote: “Backstage with the maestro.”

Zimmer is a German film score composer and music producer. He has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

His works are notable for integrating electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements. Since the 1980s, Zimmer has composed music for over 150 films. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score for The Lion King, and for Dune. His works include Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel (2013), Interstellar, Dunkirk, No Time to Die and the Dune series.

Ranveer will next be seen in director Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture titled “Dhurandhar.” The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal to play pivotal roles.

The actor’s blockbuster as a lead was in 2023 with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also stars Alia Bhatt. The film featured them as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months prior to marriage.

The supporting cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

