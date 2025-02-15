Ranveer Allahbadia Alleges Threats, Intrusion at Mother's Clinic Amid Show Row

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as 'Beer Biceps,' has alleged that individuals posing as patients attempted to intrude into his mother's clinic amid a wave of death threats against him and his family.

The threats follow his controversial remarks on the now-deleted comedy show "India's Got Latent".

Taking to his X handle, the podcaster revealed that he has been receiving death threats, with some individuals allegedly attempting to "invade" his mother's clinic while posing as patients. Despite the threats, Allahbadia said he has full faith in the Indian police and judicial system regarding the ongoing case against him.

"My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.." Allahbadia said.

On Friday, the Youtuber and Podcaster approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requesting an urgent hearing in the case.

Advocate Chandrachud told the bench that multiple FIRs were registered against him, and Assam Police summoned him on Friday. CJI Khanna said he does not allow oral mentionings and clarified that a listing of the case date has been assigned.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent.

FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam. (ANI)