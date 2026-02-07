Rannvijay Singha says staying relevant is everything

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Rannvijay Singha has opened up about the importance of staying relevant in an ever-evolving entertainment industry, sharing that adaptability is crucial for long-term success.

Read More

Asked whether the definition of staying relevant has changed, or if memorable performances still make a difference in today’s time, where algorithms and going viral rule lives, Rannvijay told IANS: “I think staying relevant is the key."

"And when times change, like when we were doing non-fiction adventure shows, the way we did them has also changed over the last 20 years. You have to evolve with time.”

He said that the idea is to do a little bit of everything.

“Do a show where people can see a different side of you. Explore more. Express more. Continue doing these small things and stay relevant. Hopefully, because in no career or in life can there be just one spike where you say, ‘Those four years were amazing. I was on top of the world.’”

“If you are an actor or a presenter in entertainment, you have to think in terms of a 40-year career. So how does that happen? Not just because things went really well for five years.”

He added: “You have to do work that stays with people at the right time. Whether it’s a 15-second piece of content, an OTT show, a movie, a short film for a friend, something you write yourself, or content for your YouTube page… you do all of it.”

You just have to stay relevant, stressed Rannvijay.

“And eventually, if you’ve spent 30 to 40 years being part of many people’s stories, along with your own journey and experiences, I think that’s a good place to be. But for that, you have to be around. You have to stay relevant.

Rannvijay is all set to be seen in the second chapter of “Kohrra” alongside Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

--IANS

dc/