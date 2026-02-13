Rani Mukerji shares how social alertness can prevent crimes against women

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Rani Mukerji, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, "Mardaani 3", reflected on how social alertness can play a crucial role in preventing crimes against women.

Speaking during the success press meet for "Mardaani 3", Rani was questioned about women's safety in India.

She was asked, "The data shows that most women in India are exploited by their known ones. Do you think more awareness is needed in this matter?"

Reacting to this, Rani shared that it is often the people we trust the most who end up betraying.

Rani advocated for educating people regarding such crimes and also for harsh punishments against the offenders. She is of the opinion that strict punishment will instill fear, making anyone think twice before committing a crime against women.

She said, "We should be very aware, because it is a mentality, which we have to get rid of, because danger is not always outside, there is danger even inside the house, so it is very important to be alert and aware, because as women, we easily trust, and those whom we trust more, they break our trust, so this is a very sad thing, so everyone should be educated, and should pay attention to everyone's mentality, and should educate them, and there should be strict punishment, for all these crimes, because until we are not strict, these crimes will continue. That fear; it is very important to be in their hearts. Those who commit these crimes should never even think about it."

“Mardaani 3” has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

It revolves around the investigation of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances within a span of just three months.

Released on January 30, the project has turned out to be a success at the ticket counters.

