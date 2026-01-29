Rani Mukerji says Shivani Shivaji Roy reflects everyday courage of Indian female officers

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, who is all geared up to be seen reprising the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of “Mardaani”, said that wearing the police uniform for the third time feels nothing short of a privilege and an honour.

Expressing her excitement about returning to the much-loved character, Rani shared that portraying a woman in uniform comes with deep responsibility.

Rani told IANS: “I think it's a huge privilege and a huge honor for me to be playing one of them, a woman in uniform. Because of their life struggles, their stories, the challenges that they face in their day-to-day life, and the kind of crimes that they solve, I think they are extraordinary.”

She highlighted the extraordinary lives of Indian female police officers, their daily struggles, personal sacrifices, and the challenging crimes they tackle day in and day out.

“So, through Shivani Shivaji Roy's character, I can portray that and show it to the world, what Indian female officers are doing day in and day out,” she added.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment hit the screens in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

