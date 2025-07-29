Randeep Hooda shares personal experience with tigers on International Tiger Day

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to mark International Tiger Day. He shared a powerful message about emphasizing the need for tiger conservation.

The ‘Jaat’ actor, known for his strong commitment to wildlife and environmental causes, has long been raising awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species. On Tuesday, Hooda shared a series of photos featuring tigers and penned a thought-provoking note, expressing that he had the good fortune of witnessing tigers in diverse habitats across the beautiful country.

For the caption, Randeep wrote, “#InternationalTigerDay is not just about the tiger . The presence of a Tiger on any land basically means that millions of species of flora and fauna are thriving there. India leads the world in Tiger conservation and the numbers of tigers has increased but the habitats are shrinking due to diversion of land for other purposes. Where will these increased number of Tigers go ? To protect the tiger is to protect the habitats, the planet and in turn protect us.. let’s save ourselves.”

“I’ve had the good fortune of witnessing Tigers in varied habitats across our beautiful country. I can tell you personally that there is no view as majestic and as primal as a Tiger in nature," the actor added.

Every year on July 29, Global Tiger Day—also known as International Tiger Day—is observed around the world to spread awareness about tiger conservation. The day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect both tigers and their natural habitats.

For the unversed, it was first established in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia, where 13 tiger-range countries came together to address the alarming decline in tiger populations. At the summit, they committed to an ambitious goal known as “Tx2”—to ”double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

--IANS

ps/